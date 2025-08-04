



This five-bedroom home comes with a smart yard that ticks a lot of boxes – including a wash bay and good-sized arena.

The Farmhouse lies just outside Church Broughton, a small village with a primary school and a pub, in Derbyshire. Larger villages of Hatton and Hilton are three-and-a-half and four-and-a-half miles away respectively.

The house is an eight-minute drive from the A50 for the A38 south and M1 in both directions.

Burton-on-Trent is nine miles away, while Derby is twelve. East Midlands Airport is just 20 miles from the door.

Local trainers include showjumper Richard Seals, whose base is less than two miles away.

Other local equestrian facilities include Field House Marchington (11 miles), Eland Lodge (10 miles) and Vale View (34 miles).

Go cross-country schooling at Barrowcliffe XC (45 miles). Your local hunt is the South Notts.

Should you ever need a vet, McMurty & Harding’s practice is 10 miles away.

The Farmhouse is on the market for £1.395m with Rural Scene. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities lie at one end of the property’s long private driveway off a shared access track. There is hard-standing for a 7.5t horsebox plus additional vehicles.

The wooden, National Stables-built yard comprises four boxes, each with rubber matting and automatic drinkers. There is also a hay store, a feed room, a tack room and a wash bay. The wash bay has cross ties and a hot shower (available by separate negotiation).

The outdoor manège measures 50x25m with a surface from Equestrian Surfaces.

The grazing land is predominantly flat, ring fenced with post and rail. It is partitioned into electric-fenced smaller paddocks. There is a total of five acres.

Outside the property, there are wrap-around formal gardens with a paved patio, and a lawn with mature trees to the front. To the rear, there is an extensive patio and lawned area. There is a hot tub available by separate negotiation.

The property’s main entrance leads to an entrance hall and into the formal dining room. It has exposed beams, tiled flooring and two windows on the front elevation, overlooking the garden. There is a feature fireplace recess with a raised tiled hearth not currently in use.

A ground-floor highlight is the L-shaped kitchen/breakfast room/snug. The kitchen area has a range of contemporary wall and base units, plus a breakfast bar and wooden work surfaces. The dining space continues behind the kitchen. The snug area has a log-burning stove, set on a stone hearth with a wooden mantle above.

The kitchen leads to the rear entrance and boot room on one side, and two reception rooms on the other.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, two of which include an ensuite bathroom, plus a family bathroom.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: