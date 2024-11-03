A nicely located family home with lovely equestrian facilities for less than you might think…





The Coach House is a characterful former coach house with neat equestrian facilities set in a peaceful setting in the lovely hamlet of Edlaston, Derbyshire.

Edlaston is three miles south of Ashbourne, just off the A515. The city of Derby is a 30-minute drive away.

There are a number of competition centres on the doorstep, including Eland Lodge, Field House and Beaver Hall, which are all within a 20-minute drive.

The Four Shires Bloodhounds meet nearby and this property is also in the heart of the area covered by the Meynell branch of the Pony Club. There is lovely hacking on your doorstep, plus lots more to explore a short drive away in the Peak District national park. Should you require a vet, the experts at McMurtry & Harding are five minutes down the road.

The Coach House is on the market with John German with an asking price of £830,000. Let’s take a look around…

For the horses, there is a 20x40m floodlit Charles Britton waxed fibre sand arena, plus a three-bay stable block with large feed room which is joined to garaging for further storage space. There is also a large (60x35ft) agricultural building that could be used for further stabling, or developed, subject to planning permission.

There is 5.6 acres of land in total, which is divided into four large paddocks and two small paddocks, with lovely views of Dovedale and Thorpe Cloud.

The house has high ceilings, exposed beams and the original coach house doors. The original horse stall partitions have been used in the kitchen/diner to create a raised dining area.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, with the main bedroom having an en-suite, plus a large family bathroom with a sunken bath.

The property has a home office housed in a separate building next to the stable yard, which also includes kitchen area, bathroom and space to securely store your tack.

