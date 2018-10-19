Horses as you might never have seen them before…

In his new book, The Allure of Horses: A Very British Lifestyle, photographer Uli Weber shows his prowess behind the lens, mixing fine portraiture and reportage with animal and sport images in a wide spectrum of fine photographic craftsmanship.

Uli is best known for his celebrity portraits, photographing those from Sting and Kylie Minogue to Stephen Fry and Damian Lewis. However, he has also had a long-standing history in photographing distinguished riders and their horses including Zara Tindall, Lady Amanda Harlech, Martha Sitwell and William Fox-Pitt.

His latest book looks at the close relationship between humans and horses. It takes readers on a journey across equine communities — from the world of National Hunt racing to the Changing of the Guard by the Household Cavalry, to the thrill of the polo field to side-saddle riding through the countryside.

The Allure of Horses is a celebration of the “ever-so-British” passion, almost all of the stunning images were shot over the past six years at various manors and estates around Britain.

Here is a taster of the incredible photography featured in Uli’s book…

1. Harry Meade gets some air

2. The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment, The Life Guards Squadron on Horse Guards Parade

3. Prolific side-saddle rider Philippa Holland jumps in front of Captain Billy Morley at Pylewell Park, Lymington

4. William Fox-Pitt at Barbury Horse Trials

5. Manuel de Almada Saldanha Pinto Ribeiro hunting with the Charlton at Goodwood House

6. Lady Amanda Harlech photographed in Shropshire

Publisher: Assouline, 2018

Buy: available from Assouline and from Amazon from £94.74

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.