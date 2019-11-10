The rural dream? Brick farm house with exceptional equestrian facilities including all-weather arena and pretty stables

A lovely farm house situated in the heart of Cheshire is looking for a new owner with team of horses to move in and make use of the stunning home and stables on offer.

According to estate agents Savills, Tanyard Farm will “capture the heart of any buyer who delights in the appeal of a traditional Cheshire Farm house dating back to the 1800s”.

The property is situated in the village of Pickmere and is well located for Knutsford (4.5 miles) and the busy city of Manchester (20 miles). Manchester Airport is just over 13 miles from the front door.

Pickmere is a charming rural village in the heart of Cheshire countryside, annually hosting The Royal Cheshire Show.

Local equestrian centres include: Sandy Lane Equestrian (8 miles), Bold Heath (20 miles) and Kelsall Hill (23 miles).

You will be a 30 minute drive (17 miles) from South View Equestrian Centre.

There are cross-country facilities available at: Arclid Hall Stud (15 miles), Arley Moss Equestrian (3 miles) and Belle Vue Farm (20 miles).

If you like to hunt head out with the Cheshire Forest Hunt or the Cheshire Hunt, and if you fancy hitting the winter showing circuit sign up to BSPS Area 2A.

This well-placed property, which is ideal for the competition rider due to its handy location, is on the market for £1.3m.

But before you book a train ticket to Cheshire, come and have a look around from the comfort of your current home…

Set in 3.5 acres, the property enjoy stunning views over Cheshire countryside. To the north west of the farm house are two well-fenced paddocks with automatic water troughs and a field shelter as well as a productive vegetable area and a greenhouse.

There are two barns, one with three Monarch stables with sliding doors. Other outbuildings include a workshop, carport, feed room, secure tack room and wood store with an additional stable.

One of the main features of the yard is the 20x60m outdoor school with all-weather wax surface and training mirrors.

The traditional five-bedroom Cheshire farmhouse dates back to the 1800s. The property has been lovingly upgraded but retains several period features.

The farmhouse-style dining kitchen has an oil-fired AGA, a central island and double doors which lead through to the garden room.

Also at ground level is the sitting room, study, boot room and utility room. The bedrooms are located on the first and second floors.

