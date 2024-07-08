Does £800k for a large pad, stables, arena, grazing and more sound good?





Six stables with a solarium an and impressive arena – these are just some of the qualities that make this Welsh property great. And, with a price tag of £800,000, we’re pretty satisfied with how far your money goes at this horsey set-up.

Swiss Valley Farm lies a short distance from the town of Llanelli, Wales (14 minutes). Llanelli is a coastal market town that likes its rugby, with two local rugby union teams and a rugby league squad. The town’s stadium, Parc y Scarlets, can host almost 15,000 spectators.

You can catch direct trains to London Paddington (4 hours 16 minutes), Manchester Piccadilly (4 hours 51 minutes), Cardiff Central (1hour 15 minutes) and Carmarthen (26 minutes) from Llanelli station.

Equestrian centres in the local area include Beacons (36 minutes), Little Mill (40 minutes) and Sunnybank (1 hour 12 minutes).

Major competitions are held at David Broome Event Centre (1 hour 33 minutes).

Fans of racing have Ffos Las racecourse on their doorstep at just 18 minutes’ drive away.

Enjoy a day’s hunting with the Carmarthenshire or Three Counties Bloodhounds.

Should you ever be in need, Dyffryn Tywi Equine Clinic is 33 minutes away.

On the market with Fine & Country, Swiss Valley Farm has a guide price of £800k. Let’s take a look around…

Beginning outside with the stables, facilities and land, there is a 25x45m arena with a fibresand surface and neatly proportioned paddocks. There are 6.86 acres in total.

The yard consists of six stables (one of which houses the solarium and LPG-gas fired shower), a tack room and feed room. There’s an open-fronted pole barn, perfect for storage.

Inside the property, there’s a large kitchen with an island/breakfast bar and range cooker. There is an adjoining dining room with tiled flooring and wall panelling throughout.

From there, it’s your pick of four very different reception rooms. The largest of them features oak flooring and fireplace with a wood burner.

There is also a recreation room, currently set up as a bar and games room. It leads up to bedroom six, which has an en-suite, so there’s potential for use as an annex.

There are five other bedrooms, including a master with an en-suite.

Would you move in here?

