The Superman showjumper with a style all of his own

When a slightly gangly-looking chestnut named Chalou sets off over the coloured fences with Italian showjumper Emanuele Gaudiano, it doesn’t take long before spectators start gasping at his spectacular jumping style.

For when this 11-year-old jumps, he transforms into a spectacular super hero — flying over the fences in a style all of his own, in what can only be described as the Superman pose.

This horse knows where the poles are and will go all out to avoid hitting them, even if it means stretching out his forelegs further than seems possible. He soars over 1.60m oxers and verticals as though he’s tackling the open water at Hickstead — and we simply love him for it!

This super athletic son of Chacco Blue, out of a Baloubet Du Rouet mare, has been filling the podium at various CSI5* shows in recent months — including La Coruna, Madrid and Verona — proving that this aerodynamic jumping style can be a massive advantage against the clock.



The pair’s fifth place in the World Cup qualifier in Mechelen in December means they are now qualified for the World Cup Final in Las Vegas in a couple of months.

Emanuele is a police officer with the Corpo Forestale Dello Stato (State Forestry Corps) and has ridden Chalou since the middle of 2016. Together, they have picked up several five-star wins including at Antwerp and Doha, and secured victory in a four-star grand prix in 2018.

Chalou is clearly a valuable addition to the Germany-based 33-year-old Italian rider’s impressive string and, with Olympic qualification now in the bag, we may well see them on the global stage of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“With this great news I want to thank my team,” said Germany-based Emanuele, who represented Italy in Rio 2016 riding Caspar 232.

