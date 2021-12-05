Take a look around this 9-bedroom property with 9 acres, stables and more…





Stebbing Hall is located in Stebbing, which is a popular North Essex village, and the area is surrounded by open farmland. The market town of Great Dunmow is about four miles away, while Bishops Stortford and Chelmsford are both about 12 miles away and offer a wide range of shopping, educational and recreational facilities including Chelmsford City Racecourse, together with mainline railway stations providing regular services to London Liverpool Street. The M11 motorway is accessed on the outskirts of Bishop’s Stortford providing excellent road links to London, the M25 and Cambridge. Stansted Airport is about 11 miles from this property.

Local equestrian centres include Beechwood EC (26 miles), Runningwell EC (27 miles), Barleylands EC (31 miles), and Deanswood Equestrian Centre is just 20 minutes from the front door.

Clarendon Equine Vets is based 25 miles away. If you like your hunting, head out with the Essex.

Stebbing Hall is on the market with Fenn Wright for £3.85m. Let’s take a look around…

The property, which is set in 9.25 acres, is approached from the quiet country lane through remote controlled iron double gates which open onto a sweeping driveway leading across the parkland setting.

There is also a stable yard with three loose boxes, associated stores and a tack room with direct access onto fenced paddocks. From the front gate there is almost immediate access to off-road hacking and a good network of bridlepaths.

The house is surrounded by established parkland grounds including two ponds, a tennis court (which requires some maintenance) and there is also an area which would be a good spot for a swimming pool.

Built to a high specification in the early 1990s, Stebbing Hall displays Georgian-style features throughout including tall sash windows and high ceilings.

The reception rooms are ideally arranged for entertaining as well as family living incorporating a drawing room with a marble fireplace.

The sitting room has a wall of panelling as well as a fireplace and there is also a large formal dining room.

The kitchen/breakfast room extends into an oval shaped breakfast area with three quarter height continuous windows and French doors onto the terrace.

The bedrooms are arranged over two floors and include a master suite with glazed double doors opening onto a balcony with panoramic views; there is also a dressing room and a large en-suite bathroom with a raised sunken bath and shower cubicle.

There are eight further bedrooms and five further bathrooms with all of the principal bedrooms arranged on the first floor.

The second floor has a flexible and versatile layout. Further accommodation is provided by the annexe or staff flat within the coach house. This comprises a living room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Also within the coach house are offices and a cloakroom. On the ground floor of the coach house are six lock-up garages.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.