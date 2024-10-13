



Spring Lodge Farm, which sits in 35 acres, has great equestrian facilities and an elegant five-bedroom home offering rural living with accessible amenities nearby.

Despite its rural setting, Spring Lodge Farm is far from remote. The property is a short drive from the villages of Haddon and Elton, the latter of which offers a primary school, cricket club, and two pubs. The Georgian market towns of Oundle and Stamford are also within easy reach, while the city of Peterborough is 7.5 miles away, offering mainline rail services to London and Cambridge.

Local equestrian venues include Grey Fern Park Equestrian Centre (14 miles), Vale View Equestrian (39 miles) and Arena UK (36 miles), while you can also use the facilities to train at Keysoe International (24 miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the Fitzwilliam, and if you require a vet, the experts at Fellowes Farm are 15 minutes away.

Spring Lodge Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £2m. Let’s take a look around…

The property’s 35 acres are entirely ring-fenced and include well-maintained paddocks, with an additional 20 acres of pastureland available by separate negotiation. It has stabling for six horses, a tack room and two additional barns. There are local bridleways for hacking.

There is also a full-size tennis court and an outdoor swimming pool, plus a helipad.

At the house, double doors open into a hardwood entrance hall. Principal reception rooms include a dual-aspect dining room and a drawing room with an Ancaster stone fireplace and French doors that open onto the swimming pool terrace.

The kitchen/breakfast room has solid oak cabinetry beneath granite worktops, a double oven Aga, and additional modern appliances. Adjacent to the kitchen is a sitting room with French doors leading to the tennis court, and there is also a games room.

Upstairs are five double bedrooms, three of which are en-suite. There is also a family bathroom, and a lapsed planning consent once permitted an extension over the drawing room, offering the potential for even more space.

A lawned garden to the south of the house adjoins the swimming pool, plus a stone-built pool room with sliding glass doors, changing facilities and a sauna.

Situated between the pool room and the games room, linking the two wings, are a sizeable garage and a large office that would make an ideal annex.

