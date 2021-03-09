Lottery entry pending so we can buy this Grade II listed equestrian home with 17 stables, solarium, walker and 35 acres…

A rural countryside property nestled in the eastern reaches of the Chiltern Hills on the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire border. What’s not to love?

Shortgrove Manor Farm is found on Dovehouse Lane just half a mile from the village of Kensworth, which benefits from a primary school, two shops and a pub. More comprehensive facilities can be found in nearby Harpenden (8.5 miles)

Accessibility to London is excellent with trains leaving Harpenden and reaching London St Pancras International in 24 minutes.

Local equestrian centres for you to check out include: Ickleford EC (20 miles), Kims Equestrian (11 miles) or Greenacres Equestrian (10 miles).

Fancy hunting? Head out with the Kimblewick Hunt.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 15A.

Ride out in Ashridge Woods (8 miles) or hit the cross country course on offer at Great Westwood Equestrian (17 miles).

Make sure you register with local vets Ballinger Equine (27 miles).

Racing will be at The Jockey Club (34 miles).

The agents offering this awe-inspiring home — which is priced at £3.5m — are Strutt & Parker.

Shortgrove Manor Farm comes with 35.41 acres of land. The house is approached over a long tree lined driveway culminating in a large central courtyard. There are well drained post and railed paddocks whilst further paddocks are situated on the far side of the lane.

There are outstanding equestrian facilities, including 17 stables, some

constructed in an American-style barn.

The loose boxes are spacious and have been designed with comfort and security in mind.

As well as a feed store and a tack room, there is a solarium and a horse walker.

The home is listed Grade II and is constructed of mellow red brick under a clay tile roof. The house was originally built in the early 18th Century. Features of the interior include exposed timbers and deep inglenook fireplaces.

There are several elegant reception rooms at ground level. The seven bedrooms can be found over the first and second floors. To the east of the house is a self contained two-bedroom cottage, ideal for guests.

Across the paved courtyard is the indoor swimming pool, gym and home office finished with polished panelling and fitted bookshelves.

