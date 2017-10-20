Shetlands on the run and 8 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From possibly the muddiest horse to walk the Earth to some thrill-seeking Shetlands, it all happened on social media this week.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



100% a jump



What a morning



We can’t stop watching these little trouble makers



Can you relate?



“More food please!”



The Breen family showjumping dynasty looks set to continue!



Is this kid for real??!! What a little jockey!!!!! So proud!!! 💕💕💕💕🦄🦄🦄♥️♥️ photo credit to @katieking9567 A post shared by Caroline Breen (@carolinebreen87) on Oct 10, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Hold on!

@libby_law_photography forever capturing the moments. Thank you📸🐴 A post shared by Tom Mcewen (@tommceweneventing) on Oct 8, 2017 at 9:51am PDT

Lucky dog

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Proper job!



