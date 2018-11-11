A seriously unusual home with 14 stables, arena, lake and bar…

If you’re fancying something a little bit special for your next place of residence, then look no further than this Kent equestrian haven, compete with four bedroom house and dreamy facilities for your four-legged friends.

Named Suva, it is believed the house name derives from the capital of Fiji and was built by the Foreign Ambassador to Fiji in the 1930s.

Situated in the rural village of Harvel, the community is served by main line railway station from both Borough Green and Meopham.

The A2 and M20 motorways are of an easy access providing links to both Gatwick and Heathrow airprort, London and channel ports.

Local equestrian centres in the area include: Chelsfield Equestrian Centre (19.5 miles), Felbridge Show Ground (33 miles), Eaglesfield Equestrian Events (6 miles) and Duckhurst Farm (22 miles).

You will be an hour’s drive from the legendary All England Jumping Course at Hickstead.

Cross-country courses within easy reach include: Bonfleur (18 miles) and Bigberry Farm (38 miles).

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 14 for a range of winter fixtures.

Head out with local hunts including the Coakham Bloodhounds or the Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the property is currently priced at £1.65m.

Prepare to be amazed…

The contained property is entered through a sweeping drive where there is ample parking space as well as a separate lorry barn.

There are 14 stables in total with a tack room and a WC.

Opposite the stables is the outdoor school area which is fenced with post and rail…

… and there is also a substantial barn for storage (Note, bowtop is not included in the price but you should probably snap one up to complement the rustic set-up).

There is 10 acres of land which is currently used for grazing.