Seeing fliers and 9 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a very dirty grey to a street with a name you might recognise, it all happened on social media.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

That’s the spot

’Ello, ’Ello, ’Ello

Barry Geraghty is reunited with his Cheltenham Gold Cup and King George VI Chase winner, Kicking King



Enable and Stradivarius enjoy a morning workout



Hup!



Whizzy!



Horses trained by Christian Williams enjoy a paddle off the Welsh coast after their morning work



You know you’ve made it when a street is named after you…



Strap yourselves in

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

National Hunt star Bristol De Mai, who has amassed over £700,000 in prize money, looks to be very much enjoying his holidays!



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

If you are the winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition, contact us to let us know if you would prefer to receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured below left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with your initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk

We are continuing to produce Horse & Hound as a weekly magazine during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as to keep our website at horseandhound.co.uk up to date with breaking news, features and more. Click here for info about magazine subscriptions and access to our premium H&H Plus content online.