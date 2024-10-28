



This well-equipped horsey home features a 60x20m arena, stables and just over six acres to play with. At just shy of £1m, I’d say you get a fair bit of bang for your buck at this Dorset property.

Rylands lies just north of the Dorset National Landscape – so you know the hacking’s going to be mega – and is hardly two minutes by car from Yetminster village centre. There’s a wealth of amenities here, such as shops, a café, a pub, a health centre and more. There’s a village station with destinations such as Castle Cary (21 minutes), Weymouth (40 minutes) and Bath Spa (1hr 22 minutes).

The property is one road away from the A37 for Dorchester (26 minutes) and Yeovil (14 minutes).

Local equestrian centres include Chard (35 minutes), Kingston Maurward (32 minutes) and Kings Sedgemoor (48 minutes).

If you like racing, head to Wincanton (35 minutes) or Taunton (one hour). For a day watching some pointing, go to Milborne St Andrew (40 minutes).

For a day’s hunting, join the South Dorset.

Rylands is marketed by Symonds & Sampson for a guide price of £975,000. Let’s take a look around…

The property has a lovely manicured garden with a terrace for entertaining. Its large lawn is bordered by mature shrubs and flower beds.

The property’s outbuildings comprise a boiler room and store, a concrete stable block with three internal stables, tack room, workshop and shed, and an additional wooden stable block with two stables, tack room and barn.

The yard’s crowning glory is the rubber-surfaced 60x20m arena, complete with mirrors at the bottom end. The property is set in 6.07 acres and has ample well-maintained grazing.

Heading indoors, you’ll find a large kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room, dining room and a utility with an adjoining toilet. The kitchen has granite worktops with integrated appliances and a Belfast sink.

The dining and sitting rooms are opposite one another, separated by the entrance hall. Each has its own fireplace. The sitting room features French doors which open onto the patio.

Upstairs, you’ll find the property’s four bedrooms and family bathroom. The principal bedroom and bedroom two both have en-suite shower rooms.

