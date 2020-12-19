With no London International Horse Show to enjoy this year, H&H takes a look back at past Olympia veteran champions crowned by Senior Horse Showing And Dressage (SSADL) at the festive show.

2019

Helen Christie’s 20-year-old Silvano KR (Saman) scooped the ridden crown with Gracie Catling in the saddle. Saman is best known for his results in the dressage arena and 2019 was his first term in the show ring.

Hot Fuss — a 32-year-old former riding school resident — was the oldest horse to ever compete at Olympia when he topped the in-hand field by 10 marks with his owner Laura Oughton-Auker.

2018

The 18-year-old welsh section B gelding Laithehill Pasha netted the ridden accolade for Alice Stratton after being crowned in-hand champion the previous year.



Claire Langman made a winning Olympia debut leading her 17-year-old chesnut gelding New Team (Claudey) in 2018. Claire was given Claudey — who has also competed at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final — as a 30th birthday present from her husband.

2017

Jane Harper exhibited her classy 20-year-old ladies’ ride Crimewave II to win in 2017, the same year he stood reserve supreme ridden at the Veteran Horse Society championships.

Despite initially taking reserve in the in-hand championship, Welsh section B Laithehill Pasha (Alice Stratton) moved up to take the title after the original winner, Randal IV, was disqualified after make-up was found on his legs.

2016

Silver Maddigen, aged 17, and Kerrliee Wilson Smith had their centre line moment after notching up an enviable tally together in both senior and open cob ranks.

Liam Keetley led riding pony and former ridden campaigner Hampton Scandal to the in-hand sash in 2016.



2015

Alphaville Of Oak VII, who was the oldest horses in the class at 26 years old, made light of the atmosphere with Olympia first-timer Emily Proud to clinch the ridden championship for his owners, Emily’s parents Christopher and Rachael.

Christina Brooks was in perfect step with her championed 16-year-old Fell stallion Guards Jester (Pookie). Two years prior to his win Pookie had to be operated on to have a cancerous tumour removed from his sheath.

