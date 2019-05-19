A real steal? Four bedrooms with a stable yard and paddocks for under half a million

A lovely horsey nest situated in a quiet part of County Durham is being offered for sale, for a shade under the £500,000 mark.

Hoppers Deaf Hill Farm is located on Thornley Road in the village of Trimdon Station. It is situated nine miles west of Hartlepool. Durham is located 21 miles away whilst Middleborough is 25 miles south. Durham Heritage Coast is a 30 minute drive away (22 miles).

If you decide to set up base here, equestrian centres in the area include: Murton (28 miles), Ivesley Equestrian (16 miles), Penshaw (18 miles) and High Plains (32 miles).

The well known Richmond Equestrian Centre is located just over 30 miles from the front door. Holmside Hall Equestrian (15 miles) hosts a variety of British Dressage competitions throughout the season.

You are just over an hour away from Red House Estate which has a cross-country course and Todburn Equestrian Centre is also an hour’s drive north.

Sign up to BSPS Area 1B for a range of local showing shows in the area.

If you like to hunt, head out with either the Tynedale or the Percy.

Hexham Racecourse is 40 miles away.

Offered for sale by Youngs RPS, this one is priced at £475,000 and is looking for a new owner to move in right away.

Fancy moving to the north-east?

The equestrian set-up is situated in four acres of land and includes two well-fenced paddocks.

There is neat block of six loose boxes set around an L-shaped yard. Note, this little guy is not included.

The house is ideally placed from the yard, so you can keep a close eye on your four-legged friends.

The house is a detached four-bedroom home. To the front of the property is the south facing garden and a raised patio area in front of the lounge.

On the ground floor you will find two reception rooms and a large kitchen which overlooks the paddocks and stables and is fitted with an extensive range of wall and base units and a central island.

There is one double bedroom to the ground floor and the three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom on the first floor.

