Possibly the cutest foal we’ve ever seen and 8 other great bits of horsey social media this week

Equestrian social media posts of the week

She might be perfectly capable of winning Badminton and Burghley, but it appears Pippa Funnell struggles in the art of baking flapjacks…

Nice try, Mendip



No sympathy from Stevie Donohoe’s fellow jockeys after his stirrup exited stage right while riding a piece of work



Well that was a stroke of luck!



The Breen children look to be just as keen on riding as their parents



This one jumps a bit!



We wouldn’t mind having this sort of hacking on our back door step



Well recovered

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner





Meet ‘Baby Buttons’, a Welsh Mountain filly foal, who has been lovingly hand-reared after she was orphaned — we dare you to take a look back through her progress on Tracy Vigors’ Twitter feed without shedding a tear…



