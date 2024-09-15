



Popes Hall is a Grade II-Listed home covering 5,000 square feet set in six acres with both equestrian and leisure facilities, plus a detached barn with development potential. It is in the sought-after Kentish village of Hartlip, which is a semi-rural location at the foot of the North Downs.

It is positioned with easy access to both the M2 and M20 motorway networks, while commuters will appreciate the proximity to local rail stations, including Rainham, Newington, and Sittingbourne, which provide high-speed services to St Pancras in under an hour.

Your pick of local equestrian centres include Cobham Manor (20 minutes), Duckhurst Farm (35 minutes) and White Horse Farm (35 minutes). Take your horse cross-country schooling at Bonfleur XC, which is 35 minutes’ drive away.

Should you be in need of a vet, Bell Equine is 24 minutes away, while Kent Equine Hospital is 16 minutes from the property.

Marketed by Fine & Country, Popes Hall has a guide price of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The equestrian facilities include stables and a floodlit arena.

There are a number of paddocks set within six acres.

Popes Hall stands beyond a five-bar, electrically operated wooden gate, with a driveway that has space for plenty of vehicles.

There are lovely formal gardens with a large greenhouse, plus a heated swimming pool and pool house, with a bar, shower, and changing room, as well as an LED floodlit tennis court.

With 15th Century origins, Popes Hall has been extensively renovated by the current owners.

It features a contemporary kitchen and family room, which leads to a formal dining room accompanied by a conservatory and terrace.

The primary reception room is triple aspect and there is also a cinema and library.

The first floor includes a principal suite with a dressing room, walk-in wardrobe, and en-suite.

Four further individually styled double bedrooms are served by two en-suites and a family bathroom.

A detached two-story barn offers 2,312 square feet of versatile space, accompanied by a substantial enclosed courtyard. Currently utilised as office and storage space, this element of the property holds potential for conversion, subject to acquiring relevant planning permission.

