Happy 90th birthday! How the Pony Club celebrated with a huge global event

The Pony Club marked its 90th birthday with a global celebration on 3 August, which was described as the “biggest equestrian event ever staged”.

The impressive occasion included current and former members, coaches, officials and volunteers all coming together on the same day across the world.

The celebrations varied from a parade at Gatcombe Horse Trials and tea parties to a huge beach ride and musical rides.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose wife Madeleine is president of the Pony Club, rewrote a piece of his music — a new version of Paginini Variations — to be used as an anthem for the 90th birthday festivities.

The event kicked off at 12noon with Pony Club branches in New Zealand before travelling across the globe and finishing on the west coast of America at 12noon the following day.

Branches in the UK who took part included the Fitzwilliam Hunt, who did a musical ride at their mini camp. A total of 47 children, aged from four to 11, had a fun-filled three days at camp culminating in the big musical ride.

Members of the Bedale & West of Yore also performed a specially choreographed routine on horseback (pictured below), having gathered together at Thorpe Perrow estate in Bedale, North Yorkshire.

The Southdown East branch celebrated with a reunion picnic during senior camp at Plumpton Racecourse.

We love this “number 90” creation, which looks remarkable from the air, by the Essex Hunt North branch.

Check out the Tedworth branch enjoying a “barn” dance as part of the celebrations.

Or how about this Billy Elliot-themed musical ride…

Three former Hursley branch DCs cut the 90th birthday cake — yum!

The Pony Club birthday party even made it to the iconic venue of Hickstead — area 11 celebrations took place in the famous main arena.

There were celebrations as far as Colorado in the USA, with a spectacular trail ride.

The Pony Club’s 90th birthday even caught the eye of Tatler Magazine…

