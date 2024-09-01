



Pond Cottage, which is in a village location, is a period property with some lovely equestrian facilities.

It is in the village of Uffcott on the edge of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in Wiltshire and within easy reach of the M4 and the mainline railway station at Swindon, with direct services to London Paddington taking from 49 minutes.

The market town of Marlborough is also within easy reach (nine miles) and The Ridgeway national trail, which runs through Barbury Castle, is one of many footpaths, bridlepaths, and trails to be explored, whether that be on foot, horse, or bike.

Local equestrian centres include Rectory Farm Arena (40 minutes), West Wilts Equestrian Centre (40 minutes) and Wickstead Farm (30 minutes).

Wessex Equine Vets (nine miles) are just 20 minutes from the front door.

Keep an eye on the diary of the Vine & Craven Hunt if you want to head out with hounds.

This property is on the market with Fine & Country with a guide price of £2.25m. Let’s take a look around…

The enclosed yard includes seven stables with a large, detached barn and gated access directly to the paddocks.

The surrounding land is permanent pasture with paddocks separated by post and rail fencing. In total, the grounds at Pond Cottage cover approximately six-and-a-half acres.

There is a sweeping tree-lined, gated driveway bordered by mature hedging and specimen trees, which leads up to a large parking area in front of the house.

The formal gardens are mainly laid to lawn with a wrap-around patio area overlooking the grounds and the village pond beyond.

Within the house, the kitchen has a range of fitted cupboards alongside a walk-in pantry with wine storage, central island and an oil-fired AGA.

Leading from the kitchen is a utility/boot room, which houses all white goods and provides access to the parking area.

Four reception rooms include a triple aspect drawing room with an open brick and stone fireplace and doors out into the garden. Adjacent is the sitting room with a log burning stove.

On the southern side of Pond Cottage, the current owners have added a David Salisbury orangery with underfloor heating and two sets of garden doors. Completing the ground floor is the office and guest cloakroom.

All five of the first-floor bedrooms have open views over the private grounds and countryside beyond. Both the main bedroom and principal guest bedroom have dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms. The other three bedrooms are served by a family bathroom, shower room and a further en-suite bathroom.

Separate from the property, there is a detached studio annexe with a kitchenette and bathroom, which is ideal for guests or staff accommodation. Underneath the studio is a double garage with twin electric roller doors.

