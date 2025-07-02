A mega manor with stables, 10 acres, swimming pool, tennis court and more…





Plumpton Manor is a Grade II* listed property in unspoilt undulating South Northamptonshire countryside with an excellent range of useful outbuildings, including stables.

Plumpton is a rural hamlet close to Weedon Lois, Weston and Woodend – not far from the market towns of Towcester and Brackley, where a variety of shops can be found.

There is a local shop and primary school in Blakesley village and the larger centre of Banbury provides rail links to London Marylebone, which take about an hour. There’s also a fast line train service to London Euston from Milton Keynes, which takes 35 minutes, while the M40 and M1 motorways also aren’t far away.

Local equestrian venues include Onley Grounds (35 minutes), Aston-le-Walls (15 minutes) and Addington Manor (35 minutes).

Should you ever need them, Towcester Equine Vets are 29 minutes away.

For hunting, enjoy a day out with the Grafton or Bicester with Whaddon Chase.

Plumpton Manor is on the market with a guide price of £3.5m with Fisher German. Let’s take a look around…

At the centre of a former concrete farmyard are three stone stables with a tack room and a covered open-bay cattle feed area to the rear. Opposite is a steel frame covered area, while there is also a large, vaulted stone barn and adjoining former cattle barns. Perpendicular to these buildings is a further stone barn former dairy. Over the archway, another two-storey barn with planning permission to convert into a three-bedroom ancillary accommodation. Behind the main barn is a large eight-bay steel framed agricultural building.

To the west and east are four stock-proof paddocks. This property sits in 10.3 acres.

The gardens at Plumpton Manor are a special feature and lie principally to the south of the property. They are surrounded by a two-metre stone capped wall and are mostly laid to lawn, interspersed with flower borders, feature hedging and avenue tree planting. Adjacent to the house is a wide entertaining terrace.

To the west side of the courtyard is a games room, which includes a shower room and has catering facilities. Bifold doors open to a paved terrace providing a viewing area of the Astro turf tennis court.

Screened from the house by hedging is a heated swimming pool with an electric operated secure cover. Hidden by further hedging is a raised vegetable bed area and a mature orchard with a fruit cage.

The current owners have renovated and refurbished this historic house including incorporating modern living detailing, whilst retaining the character and period style of the property.

Thought to date from the early 17th Century, Plumpton Manor features stone mullion windows, stone ball roof finials, a vertical sundial on the porch elevation, window seats and working shutters.

The kitchen/breakfast room is centred around a work island with breakfast bar, and incorporates extensive bespoke wall and floor cupboards including a Fisher Paykel fridge and freezer, Miele microwave and coffee machine, a built-in larder and an electric four door AGA with electric companion oven and hob.

Accessed from the inner hall is a sitting room with low cupboards and an open fireplace with a wood surround.

The dining room, adjacent to the kitchen, has a high ceiling, a chamfered beam with an open fireplace with a stone surround.

The drawing room is off the original stone floored main hallway, and is part panelled with an open fireplace and an arched alcove.

From the central hall are stairs descending to two brick barrel-roofed cellar rooms. Under the main stairs are a range of useful cupboards.

There principal suite on the first floor includes a roll top bath with shower and airing cupboard. The main bedroom is light with a high ceiling with a range of fitted cupboards.

Bedroom two also has a high ceiling and a carved stone fireplace. Bedroom three, which could be used as a study, has extensive bookshelves with cupboards below.

The family bathroom has a tongue and groove wall and a roll top bath.

Secondary stairs from the main hall lead directly to bedroom four with a separate en-suite shower room.

A wide semi-circular staircase leads to the second floor to family area with a sitting room/TV area with two double bedrooms leading off. There’s also a shower room with double wash basins.

