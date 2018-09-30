A picturesque horsey paradise with newly built arena, stables and a five-bedroom luxury home

This state of the art home with on-site equestrian facilities and 10.6 acres of land is offered for sale for just a little above £1m.

Named The Look Out, this unique property is set in an elevated village location on the St Dogmaels riverside, North Pembrokeshire. St Dogmaels is a village, parish and community on the estuary of the River Teifi, a mile downstream from the town of Cardigan in neighbouring Ceredigion.

Walk or ride down a path through your estate to the local village, the All Wales Coastal Path and the start of the Pembrokeshire Parks Coastal Path. The Pembrokeshire National Park (7 miles) in all its glory will provide unrivalled views and glorious hacking.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Moor Farm Equestrian Centre (30 miles), and Shiral Equestrian Centre (11 miles).

Head to Cambrian Cross-country (30 miles) for some outdoor training.

If you like to hunt, head out with the South Pembrokeshire.

Perhaps you fancy squeezing in some winter shows? Get signed up to BSPS Area 12 for a range of local fixtures. Of course, the annual Pembrokeshire County Show is a summer event you don’t want to miss next year.

On the market for £1.1m, the property is being offered for sale by Fine and Country.

Welcome home…

First of all, let’s take a look at these breathtaking views over the rolling Pembrokeshire countryside. Imagine the hours of hacking you could enjoy. As you can see, The Look Out is located on the edge of the village in its own rural nest.

This equestrian estate has approximately 10.6 acres of land which includes four paddocks nestled on the riverside.

A newly built sand school looks over the land and there is also planning permission for a large outbuilding to be constructed next door (more stables, please!)

There is a large shed with indoor stables and ample parking space. And the best thing, you are only a 15 minute ride from the beach…

The main house is described by the agent as a “high quality, one-off architecturally designed” property.

Currently unfurnished, this modern home has five bedrooms, all of which are en-suite. Other super-cool features include underfloor heating and solar panels.

As well as the main house, there is an additional three bedroom barn conversion which has been finished with the same contemporary style in mind.

Could you make this your dream home? We’re sure we could!

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday