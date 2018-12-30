Is this the perfect countryside paradise for the two-horse owner?

Here is a lovely equestrian set-up ideal for the owner with one or two mounts. Located in the heart of the Kentish countryside, this place could be yours.

The Barn is positioned within the quiet hamlet of Broad Street, which lies just minutes from the village of Hollingbourne. While in a rural location, the M20 is no more than a few minutes’ drive from the front door.

You will be slap bang in the middle of some great horsey country and equestrian centres in the local area include: Duckhurst Farm (10 miles), Blue Barn EC (20 miles), Chelsfield EC (29 miles) and Willow Farm Equestrian (12 miles). Train insane at one of the local cross-country courses in the area which include: Bonfleur XC (10 miles), Chilham Park (18 miles) or Lodge Farm (45 miles). Saddlesdane Equestrian Supplies is 15 miles away and Eaglesfield Equestrian Events is 20 miles. Both host a range of fixtures across disciplines all season long. Charing Racecourse is 10 miles from the doorstep. If you fancy heading out hunting, go with either the West Kent or the Ashford Valley. Sign up to BSPS Area 14 for a range of local showing fixtures in the area. Fine & Country are offering this one and it’s currently priced at a slither under the £1m bracket at £900,000. This one’s sure to be a hit with the working rider with a small team… The grounds are made up of a half-acre paddock where the current owners keep their horse and donkey.

The on-site equestrian facilities comprise of two very tidy wooden stables and a tack room…

There is also two hay stores and an equipment shed. The whole set-up benefits from full power and light.

The picturesque house is a former granary which dates from the 19th century and it has accommodation set over two levels.

The lounge has French doors opening to the rear terrace and there is an exposed brick fireplace with log burner and characterful beams.

There is also this dining room on the ground floor which leads into a guest suite.

Check out this kitchen. The definition of classic, country chic.

On the first floor are three further bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and two have en-suite bath/shower rooms.

Outside, is an attractive garden.

