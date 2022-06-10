One five-star rider almost gets a dunking and 6 other great bits of horsey social media this week





Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some horsey Platinum Jubilee highlights to a rider who almost got a dunking, we saw it all on social media.

Which is your favourite post?

Equestrian social media posts of the week

Oops! Thank goodness for the trusty Pony Club tie

Very smart

What a great look behind the scenes of the Royal Mews

Hup!

Top dressage rider Laura Tomlinson does some training with a difference

What a character!

But our favourite social media post this week is…



Fair play to Caroline Powell and her horse for this recovery

