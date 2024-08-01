Plane crash survivor qualifies for showjumping team final in his fourth Olympic Games





“I am very grateful for my life,” says Mexico’s Olympic showjumping stalwart Federico Fernandez, a veteran for four Olympic Games. “It has been such a blessing to be able to compete for my country for so many years.”

Federico, 56, was originally listed as the reserve for the Mexican team for the Paris Olympics, then moved into the alternate slot and stepped into the final team when his team-mate Andres Azcarraga’s horse Contendros 2 did not pass the horse inspection. Despite such depth of Olympic experience, Federico is not resting on his laurels. He had just one fence down aboard Romeo, helping Mexico to qualify for the final.

“The main thing is what happens right now,” he says. “What happens in the past, it was passion in the moment, but it’s happened and you have to focus on what you have to do today because, for sure, what you did in the past is not going to help you today.”

Federico Fernandez: “So lucky to have four Olympic partners”

“I have been so lucky to have so many good horses, because you always need a horse,” he says. “They don’t have the longevity of a rider and I have been in four Olympic Games with four different horses. That’s the most difficult part, to have four different partners in your life that can take you round an Olympic course.”

Federico adds: “First and foremost your horse has to be your friend. You cannot compete at the top level without an emotional connection.

“Romeo’s main attribute is that he will do everything to please with you. He jumps with his heart and mind rather than his legs although of course he’s very talented as well in terms of technique and scope. He is the best partner you can have, especially at my age.”

Federico has more perspective than most when it comes to Olympic successes. Aged 19, he was flying to a young rider championship with 11 people and 18 horses on board, from Mexico City to Chicago via Miami. On the first leg of the flight, the plane crashed into rush-hour traffic on a major highway. Federico was one of three passengers to survive, and only one horse lived.

Federico was caught in the blaze and had to spend six months in special burns unit in hospital, with 50 operations on his face. His gratitude to have been able to represent his country at so many Olympic Games is palpable.

