Bags are packed! A horsey home with paddocks galore, stables, a school and more…





Is this the property that has it all? I’m inclined to think so.

The lucky buyer of Oak Tree Farm near Binfield, Berkshire will not only have 34 acres, 24 stables and a 20x40m manège at their disposal, but also a catalogue of other leisure facilities. These include a spa, go-kart track, tennis court and more. There’s something to delight every family member here.

A six-minute drive from Binfield, a well-connected and superbly equipped village with schools, shops and sports clubs, Oak Tree Farm is situated between the Berkshire towns of Bracknell (11 mins) and Reading (25 mins). You can get a direct rail service from Reading to Paddington in as little as 20 minutes.

The property is handily located for the A329(M) for the M4 and M3 in both directions.

Heathrow Airport is as little as 29 minutes away by car.

Equestrian centres in the area include Brookfield (10 mins), Farley Hall (24 mins), Burley Lodge (24 mins) and Wellington Riding (25 mins).

Ascot is your local racecourse (21 mins).

If you like your hunting, your local packs include the Vine & Craven Hunt and the Kimblewick hunts.

On the market with Fine & Country, Oak Tree Farm has a guide price of £3.5m. Let’s take a look around…

Eight of the property’s 24 stables are housed in the American barn. There’s also a tack room and wash bay inside. The rest of the stables are situated next to the arena, arranged in timber blocks.

There are 11 summer paddocks and four winter paddocks. Other leisure facilities on site include a tennis court, children’s play area and go kart track.

The dutch barn houses a workshop and indoor basketball court.

We round off the leisure facilities indoors, with the home spa. It includes a jacuzzi and sauna.

The main residence features an open-plan kitchen with Aga, granite worktops and a central island. There is a large dining room, two reception rooms, study and utility. In addition, there is an orangery, gym and games room.

Upstairs are six bedrooms – four of which are en-suite – and a family bathroom.

Additional accommodation at the property includes a beautiful thatched barn conversion serving as a two-bed annexe and a self-contained mobile home with two bedrooms.

Is this your dream home?

