It’s all in the numbers: Do 9 bedrooms, 24 stables and 56 acres add up for you?

A stud farm set in 56 acres with a Grade II listed farmhouse, currently divided into two semi-detached houses, a modern three bedroom house plus equestrian facilities, has come on the market.

Colmer Farm Stud is nestled in the village of Marshwood in west Dorset. Located six miles from Axminster, 23 miles from Taunton and 35 miles from Exeter, you will be slap bang in the middle of the idyllic Dorset countryside. This property is situated in an elevated position overlooking the Marshwood Vale.

The surrounding Dorset/Devon countryside is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is bordered by the Jurassic coastline, so say hello to glorious weekend hacking.

You will be situated in prime hunt country, with local packs including the South Dorset and the Blackmore & Sparkford Vale. Head south and you can hunt with the Taunton Vale Foxhounds.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Bicton Arena (27 miles), Upton Pyne (38 miles) and Moreton EC (37 miles).

Cross-country hire is available at Toomer Farm (28 miles) and Rosamund Green Farm (36 miles)

You will also be a one hour drive from Dorset showground.

If you like to show, sign up to BSPS Area 11 for a range of local fixtures in the Dorset and Wiltshire areas.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, the property is currently on the market for £1.85m.

Could you make this your home?

The land at Colmer Farm Stud extends to approximately 56.14 acres and is divided into paddocks with a water trough in each field.

There are currently 24 stables divided between two yards.

Other buildings of interest include a large barn, two large agricultural buildings, and a workshop.

Several of the traditional stone buildings offer potential, subject to the purchaser gaining the relevant planning permissions, for conversion.

This farm is currently home to the Thoroughbred stallion Bollin Eric and the owners have used the set-up to run their own breeding operation.

The Grade II Listed farmhouse is currently divided into two semi-detached houses.

Colmer Stud was built by the current owners and has three bedrooms as well as being handily located across the yard.

The older half of the farmhouse is thought to originate from the 1400s…

… and the gardens include lawns with a variety of fruit trees as well as a wild meadow, a shed and a greenhouse.

Could you imagine making this place into your dream equestrian home?

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday