Check out this six-bedroom home with stables, arena and swimming pool for under £1m

Norton Court in Herefordshire is a six-bedroom home dating back to the mid-1800s, with purpose-built equestrian facilities right on your doorstep – perfect for any horse-loving family.

Set in 4.84 acres, the property boasts a timber stable yard of four stables, plus a 20m x 40m Andrews Bowen outdoor arena.

A “preparation” area offers a lit, enclosed space for horses to be tacked up and prepared for events as well as being useful during visits from the vet and farrier. There is a heated tackroom, large feed store, post-and-rail fenced paddocks and additional outbuildings, including a hay store and tractor shed, plus ample parking.

Nestled within the Herefordshire countryside, Norton Court is located in The Vauld – a rural village between Bodenham and Marden. It is on the market through etstate agents Grant & Co, with a price tag of £915,000.

The property was originally a cottage with an attached cider and hay barn, before being renovated into a comfortable, spacious home in 1990.

Inside, there is a modern kitchen/breakfast room and a large utility/boot room, which will come in handy for any muddy dogs or wet riding gear.

The sitting room includes a cosy inglenook fireplace and leads through to a large conservatory, with French doors out into the garden. There is also a separate “snug” with double aspect windows.

Norton Court is approached via electric gates off a quiet country lane, leading to a gravelled driveway. For relaxing days away from the horses, there is a heated outdoor swimming pool and summerhouse.

