



This former farmhouse and yard are picture-perfect – the house and grounds have something for everyone.

Nine Ashes lies just five minutes from the village of Stagsden in Bedfordshire. The village is home to amenities such as a pub, farm shop and tea room and a golf club.

The large town of Bedford (14 minutes) has extensive shopping and entertainment. You can catch a train from there to London St Pancras in 43 minutes.

The house is close to Woburn Safari Park (23 minutes) and Bletchley Park (27 minutes), where World War Two code-breakers operated from.

Local equestrian venues include Abbey Farm Dressage (13 minutes), Twin Trees (26 minutes), Keysoe International (28 minutes) and Addington Manor (38 minutes).

Should you ever need them, Towcester Equine Vets are 29 minutes away. Your local racecourse (32 mins) is also in Towcester.

For hunting, enjoy a day out with the Oakley or Kimblewick.

Nine Ashes is on the market for £1.7m with Michael Graham Estate Agents. Let’s take a look around…

The timber outbuildings are constructed by Ashcroft and have featherboard elevations. Within them are four stables, a hay barn, an additional store, a feed room and a tack room with plumbing for a washing machine.

The manège is 20x40m, built by Elmstree Construction. It has a sand and fibre surface.

The paddocks are post and rail and share a field shelter on hard standing.

Also outside is the professionally-landscaped garden. There are lawned areas with inset box hedge borders, a terrace and mature trees. There is a hedged vegetable garden with raised beds and a greenhouse. Plus, you’ll find a custom-built summerhouse with power.

The reception hall has an exposed feature fireplace that has a log-burning stove. The flooring is French limestone and is found throughout the ground floor.

The sitting room and snug both have fireplaces with wood-burning stoves. There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor.

The kitchen/diner has a high vaulted ceiling with exposed beans and timbers. The bespoke, hand-painted fitted units include a central island. All work surfaces are granite.

The kitchen’s integrated appliances include an LPG fired two oven Aga, an electric oven, a dishwasher and wine chiller.

There are bi-fold doors leading to the garden and there’s a family room off the dining area. Additional rooms on the ground floor include a utility, a study and a W/C.

Upstairs, the landing has a high vaulted ceiling, a porthole window and linen cupboard. The master and guest bedrooms have en-suites, while bedrooms three and four share a Jack and Jill en-suite.

