Native turnout: 7 M&M ponies who look the part in the show ring…

With no plaiting requirements and minimal trimming, it might seem that the native is an easy option when it comes to owning a show animal.

However, ensuring your mountain and moorland (M&M) pony is show ring ready takes just as much work. Challenges can arise in ensuring a native looks gleamed and preened while retaining type and adhering to breed standards:

Check out these seven examples of perfectly turned out natives:

1. Aniar Cashel

The stunning Connemara is Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) bound in both the Cuddy in-hand final and ridden breed class. While the stallion is absolutely gleaming, there is no obvious sign of chalk or paste usage so he looks natural.

2. Woodfidley Saint George

This New Forest has been aptly trimmed to the breed standard. His head and mane have been appropriately trimmed and his tail has been left in a natural state. The rider’s attire also complements the pony.

3. Highland Chief Of Talisker

The Highland stallion shows off his free-flowing hair and feathers as he canters to Olympia glory at Suffolk Show. The hair on a native should be straight and silky, and should be maintained to achieve this look.

4. Nantymynydd Ysbryd

This Welsh Cob gelding looks picture-perfect as he lands the HOYS ridden championship at Derbyshire festival. The Welsh section D tail is a defining feature of the breed and is required to be pulled into a ‘switch’ to show off the hocks and hind legs. His beard and cat hairs have been tamed to show off his jawline and head.

5. Paddock Rio

The Welsh section B is correctly shown by his smart handler in a stallion bridle. The pony’s head has also been trimmed to show off his exquisite head and features.

6. Springlane Dragon

The young Welsh section A colt was supreme Welsh champion at Midland Counties. Despite being pristine he hasn’t been over-coated in products so he looks natural.

7. Fourmerk Rosalyn

The Highland mare looks glorious as she steps to reserve Cuddy victory at Cheshire county show. Her hair has also been left to grow and her simple bridle shows off her head.

