Live the dream at this five-bedroom family home complete with six-box American barn and all-weather school…





Could you imagine turning this five-bedroom house — complete with versatile equestrian facilities — into your dream home? After taking a look around we can’t see why not…

Mulberry Cottage can be found on the outskirts of the small Wiltshire village of Charlton (and you’ll be within walking distance of the pub…). The nearby Cotswold towns of Malmesbury and Tetbury are within easy driving distance, too, and the M4 is also easily accessed to the south.

Equestrian centres to check out include: West Wilts EC (21 miles), Lucknam Park EC (17 miles) and Wickstead Farm (19 miles).

If you like to show your local showing society will be BSPS Area 11.

Once the season comes back around, head out with the Tedworth or the South and West Wilts hunts.

If you need a vet, get in touch with Wessex Equine Vets (12 miles), who are just over 20 minutes from the front door.

Brush up on your cross-country schooling technique at Downlands Equestrian (37 miles).

This idyllic settlement is offered for sale by Rural Scene and is priced at £1.4m.

Do you agree that it’s a real steal?

Set in 4.5 acres, the property boasts an impressive set-up with six stables, paddocks and access to a network of bridleways.

The main block of land is divided into four paddock areas with mainly post and electric divides. There is a small banked area leading alongside the arena to a further home paddock adjoining the gardens and grounds. This paddock has a gated access to a further long paddock which adjoins the residence.

The stables can be found in an American-style barn which also boasts a solarium box, large storage areas, internal lighting, integral power points and water access. Each of the six main loose boxes has rubber matting and rubber kick lining.

There is a purpose built arena measuring 25x45m with sand and rubber surface and post and rail surround.

The five-bedroom detached property has accommodation arranged on three floors. Immediately adjoining the side of the house is a grassed area enclosed by post and rail and stock fencing, as well as gravelled and seating areas with a hot tub.

The kitchen has a high ceiling as well as tri-fold doors leading to the patio seating area. The kitchen area has been fitted with an extensive range of modern wall and base units, hardwood work surfaces and a large island unit with drawers.

The property is approached via its own private entrance and driveway with electric double gates. As well as two timber outbuildings used for storage, there is a double garage and a studio room with a bathroom and kitchenette area.

