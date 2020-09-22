A detached stone home set in 13 acres, complete with 9 stables, outdoor arena and paddocks…

Make the most of a rare opportunity to purchase a delightful country equestrian property, complete with house, arena, stables and well-maintained paddocks.

Stampley Moss Farm can be found on Thornley Lane in Blaydon-On-Tyne, a town in the North East of England.

It is situated three miles from the A1 Western Bypass and lies halfway between Rowlands Gill and Winlaton. It offers easy access into Newcastle City Centre, Gateshead and the surrounding villages of the Tyne Valley.

Local equestrian centres you can visit include: Murton EC (20 miles), Tilery EC (14 miles) and Redesdale Equestrian (35 miles).

If you want to make the most of the last of the summer weather, head over to the cross-country facilities on offer at Little Whittington.

If you prefer to hunt head out with the Morpeth, or if showing is your sport of choice sign up to BSPS Area 1B for a range of local fixtures.

The Newcastle Riding Club is just over 30 minutes (2o miles) from the front door.

Newcastle Racecourse is also just a 20 minute drive (10 miles) away.

Offered for sale by Sanderson Young, you can make this your home for a price of £925,000.

Let’s take a look around…

There property is approached down a long driveway, which leads to an electronically operated entrance gate. There is parking for four or five vehicles on the drive adjacent to the main entrance.

The land extends in an L shape to the west and north of the house and is divided into three paddocks, including a meadow with large pond. The property extends to around 13 acres in total.

One of the main features of the yard is the large outdoor school, complete with all-weather arena as well as post and rail fencing.

Inside a large barn are nine loose boxes and a store area. The stables are extremely spacious.

The home is a detached stone built family property, which is surronded by landscaped gardens. There are five bedrooms, set over two floors.

The kitchen/breakfast room boasts oak units, an AGA and a walk-in pantry cupboard. There is also a boot room with stable-style door.

The reception entrance hall has an exposed stone built feature wall, which rises up to the eaves with a central first floor gallery.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.