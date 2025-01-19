A horsey home with stables, an arena, grazing – and some intriguing planning permission…





This country home is in a lovely location with far-reaching views, attractive gardens, an annex and equestrian facilities, all set in 4.92 acres – and with planning permission to remodel the main house.

Moor Barns Farm is in open countryside to the south of the rural village of Orton on the Hill, in Warwickshire. Local amenities are in the nearby towns of Atherstone, Tamworth and Ashby. The midlands motorway network is within easy reach with the M42/A42 six miles away, making commuting to Birmingham and beyond convenient.

The town of Nuneaton is 13 miles away, while the cities of Leicester and Birmingham are 20 miles and 25 miles away, respectively.

Local equestrian centres include Weston Lawns, which is around 35 minutes away (15 miles), plus there is Markfield (14 miles) and Onley Grounds (36 miles), to name a couple of others nearby.

Pool House Equine Hospital (13 miles) is 25 minutes from the front door for any veterinary needs.

You can head to Solihull Riding Club (26 miles) for cross-country schooling when the ground allows and there’s plenty of other facilities on offer there, too. And if hunting is more your thing, you could head out with the Warwickshire.

Moor Barns Farm is on the market with Howkins & Harrison for £1.3m. Let’s take a look around…

The stables are accessed via the main driveway through a gate leading on the yard. There are 10 wooden stables in two blocks either side of the yard, plus a rug room, feed room, wash box and toilet. There is also a purpose-built concrete panel muck heap and a 20x40m arena with a sand and rubber surface.

There are five paddocks bordered by mature hedges and post and rail fencing.

The main house has an entrance hall, a snug with a fireplace and a spacious kitchen opening into the dining area with a good range of wall and floor mounted units, plus an Aga. Also on the ground floor is a pantry/utility area, a rear porch with a door to the garden and a lobby with additional storage and a toilet. The sitting room has a large feature fireplace and two sets of double doors leading onto the patio area.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with an en-suite and dressing room, plus three further bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedrooms three and four have access to a balcony.

There is a proposed plan to replace Moor Barns Farm with a contemporary, yet sympathetically designed Huf Haus, which is a type of contemporary, eco-friendly and modular design.

Externally, the garden has been well designed with a large patio area with access from all reception rooms. There is also a summerhouse.

To the right of the house is a red brick building which has been recently renovated with a new roof, repointing and porch. Internally, the self-contained unit has exposed wooden beams and large windows. Attached to the annex there are two red brick stables and a store shed. This building would make an ideal office for working from home, grooms’ quarters or as an annexe to the main house, subject to the necessary planning permissions.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now