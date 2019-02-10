A modern equestrian home with four stables, all-weather school and horsewalker…

Is this equestrian property — ideal for the owner or trainer with a small team — set in the Worcestershire countryside somewhere you could see yourself calling home?

Long Leap is in a prime location for the horsey nut being within easy access of several competition venues. Situated in the Midlands with great transport links, the property is well connected to the M5, M50 and M40 motorways.

It sits on the edge of the rural parish of Stonehall Common with views across towards the Malvern Hills, May Hill and Clee Hills.

Worcester is located five miles away while Malvern is 10 miles. Other areas of interest nearby include: Cheltenham (25 miles), Gloucester (30 miles) and Birmingham (32.5 miles).

Equestrian centres in the area include: Abbey Equestrian (19 miles), Allenshill (six miles), Hartpury (22.5 miles), Stourport Equestrian Centre (18 miles) and Summerhouse (34 miles).

The Royal Three Counties showground is a 25 minute drive away. Enjoy racing at Cheltenham Racecourse which is 25 miles south of the front door.

If you like to hunt, head out with the Croome & West Warwick, Ledbury or North Cotswold Hunts.

There are some superb cross-country facilities at Ace Cross Country (10 miles) or a bit further afield at Deer Park Cross Country Course (39 miles), which is set in the Cotswold countryside.

If showing is your sport of choice, sign up to BSPS Area 6.

Offered for sale by Fox Grant the property is currently priced at £875,000.

Set in five acres, the yard currently boasts four stables, with planning permission for further boxes to be added…

This all-weather arena measures 20x60m with mirrors.

As well as two all-weather turnout paddocks, there is this covered Monarch horsewalker. All the fields are fenced with post and rail.

Long Leap is a detached house with four bedrooms. The house has been extended and updated to create a well laid out and spacious house.

There are two main reception rooms, the dining hall and sitting room. There is also a sun room with bi-folding doors leading to the patio area.

The kitchen is fully equipped with units incorporating an AGA.

The dining hall stairs lead down to the master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom. There are further stairs leading down to three additional bedrooms, which are served by a family bathroom.

Does Long Leap have the potential to be your dream home?

