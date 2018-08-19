This magical Victorian farmhouse with super equestrian facilities is a serious steal…

Prepare to be captivated by this gorgeous Suffolk-based set up, offering a Victorian farmhouse as well as stables and an outdoor arena.

Moat Farm, nestled in a tranquil location in Willingham St Mary, boasts nothing but big skies and open fields as far as the eye can see. Situated three miles from the town of Beccles, the Suffolk coast is close by, with the the traditional seaside resort of Southwold being just 20 minutes away.

The agents’ summary reads: “Whether you’re a lover of the countryside, a keen equestrian, on the lookout for a holiday home with a plethora of activities in the vicinity, or you’re simply searching for your forever family home, this property has all you need and more besides.”

Equestrian centres in area include Topthorn Arena (32 miles) and Poplar Park (33 miles), while you can train across country at either Boundary Farm or Ickworth Cross-country course.

If you want a range of annual fixtures to get your teeth into, get signed up to Suffolk Riding Club and it’s the Suffolk Hunt if you like to head out following hounds.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the home is a bit of a steal and has recently been advertised at a price of £850,000.

The owners are retired farmers and keen equestrians, so the 3.2 acres land was a big part of the initial appeal.

The grounds include a sizeable indoor yard of loose boxes and storage space…

… as well as a horse walker.

There is a secure 20x40m outdoor arena which has been surfaced with a sand and rubber mix.

The ground is of great quality, with paddocks and gardens totalling 3.2 acres.

Prepare to be impressed by the four-bedroom Victoria farmhouse. The home dates back to 1872 and was built for a member of a well- known local landowning family.

The dreamy kitchen is a spot where you can easily picture yourself sharing leisurely weekend brunches with friends and family.

The home has definitely been designed with a classic country style in mind.

Take a look at two of the bedrooms, which are settled on the first floor…

Outside, there are a range of outbuildings, including a Grade II listed barn, double garage, two single garages and an additional five bay cart lodge.

When can we move in?

