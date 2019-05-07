Dreaming of riding at the BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup next year? Take a look at how the 2019 course rode…

The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,150m in length in 2019. The optimum time was seven-minutes, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 39 combinations from 99 starters achieved (39%). Fifty-nine competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 60% of starters.
Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…
Fence 1
Fence 2
Fence 3 — one refusal
Fence 4AB — two refusals
Fence 5
Fence 6
Fence 7ABC — five refusals and one retirement
Fence 8
Fence 9 — 12 refusals, one retirement and one rider fall
Fence 10 — one refusal
Fence 11AB — two refusals
Fence 12
Fence 13 — eight refusals, one retirement and one rider fall
Fence 14
Fence 15
Fence 16AB — eight refusals, one retirement and one rider fall
Fence 17ABC — five refusals and one retirement
Fence 18
Fence 19 — one refusal
Fence 20AB — seven refusals and one rider fall
Fence 21
Fence 22 — two refusals
