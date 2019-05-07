Dreaming of riding at the BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup next year? Take a look at how the 2019 course rode…

The BE90 Mitsubishi Motors Cup cross-country course at Badminton was 3,150m in length in 2019. The optimum time was seven-minutes, with horses riders required to travel at 450m/min, which 39 combinations from 99 starters achieved (39%). Fifty-nine competitors managed a clear cross-country jumping round — 60% of starters.

Take a look around the course and find out which fences caught combinations out…

Fence 1

Fence 2



Fence 3 — one refusal



Fence 4AB — two refusals



Fence 5



Fence 6



Fence 7ABC — five refusals and one retirement



Fence 8

Fence 9 — 12 refusals, one retirement and one rider fall



Fence 10 — one refusal



Fence 11AB — two refusals



Fence 12

Fence 13 — eight refusals, one retirement and one rider fall

Fence 14

Fence 15



Fence 16AB — eight refusals, one retirement and one rider fall

Fence 17ABC — five refusals and one retirement



Fence 18



Fence 19 — one refusal



Fence 20AB — seven refusals and one rider fall



Fence 21



Fence 22 — two refusals

