A country estate with 18 stables, two arenas, horse walker and stunning main house located in sunny Menorca…





Make the most of this unique opportunity to live the dream in the Spanish sunshine at this country estate complete with equestrian facilities, located in beautiful Menorca.

Currently known as Menorquin Horse Ranch, the exquisite property can be found in Ferreries, Menorca.

Local equestrian centres in Menorca include Menorca Horse Riding and Son Martorellet.

Enjoy racing at Hipodrom Torre del Ram.

Head out on the beautiful trails around Menorca’s Camí de Cavalls.

The experts at Menorca Sotheby’s International Realty are marketing this international nest, and you will need to get in touch with them to find out the price.

Could you call this home?

The estate is located on 120 hectares of land and the valley setting provides maximum privacy while offering far-reaching views of the surrounding countryside.

The property comes with an award winning pure-bred Menorquin Horse Ranch, which boasts facilities for breeding and training horses.

Included in the set-up is a yard of 18 stables, a changing room with bathroom facilities, a trophy room and a tack room.

There are also two arenas, one of which has a sand surface and is surrounded by a wooden fence. The area also offers lovely hacking.

There are five buildings on the property, including this guest house with its own pool, terrace, summer dining area, games house, staff quarters and storage building.

In total, there are 15 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across the property.

The main house has accommodation set across two levels. There are nine bedrooms and six bathrooms, a spacious living/dining area, a kitchen, a laundry room, a pantry, an office and a library.

The stylish interior is modern and spacious, with plenty of room for hosting or just winding down after a long day with the horses.

And this garden of dreams is perfect for a midday sunbathe…

