Are you a member of the Armed Forces? Don’t miss this

The RAF Equitation Association (RAFEA) Championships (23–25 September) will be held at RAF College Cranwell as part of the wider RAF Festival of Equitation.

What is it?

This exciting competition exclusively for those in the Armed Forces or who are in the emergency services is held at the Cranwell Saddle Club at RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. Over 100 competitors took part in last year’s event with over 70 horses present. The Festival’s mission is to cater for a range of abilities from novice to Service Team riders and is the only UK Armed Forces equitation event to involve all three major disciplines – dressage, showjumping and cross-country. The Festival also hosts a round of the Loriners Cup – a three-stage, tri-service battle fought out by top level riders.

Who can compete?

Riders must be one of the following:

a. A serving member of HM Forces , NATO Forces or Cadets (aged 16 years and over)

b. A member of the MOD or civilian contractors serving on a MOD unit.

c. A dependent of a serving member of HM Forces or NATO forces serving on an MOD unit (aged 16 years and over).

d. A serving member of the UK Emergencies Services.

e. A retired Member of the UK Armed Forces.

What about the horses?

Don’t have your own horse? Don’t worry about it as there are horses available to hire subject to you passing a rider assessment.

What sort of classes are on offer?

The competition includes dressage, showjumping and cross-country classes. You can combine competing in all three to be included in the one-day event competition too. The dressage classes range from BE90 and BE100 to prelim and novice. Showjumping heights range from 65-105cm while the cross-country track has courses at heights of 70cm, 85cm and 1m. There is also the option of pairs cross-country and combined training.

How do I enter?

The only place you you can enter these championships is via events entry site Equo, which is very quick and easy to use.