Make a nest out of this five-bedroom home with 12 stables, all-weather arena, duck pond and five acres of land





A pretty country home located in the northern county of Merseyside is the perfect property for the horsey family with competition ambitions.

Melling Moss is placed on Moss Nook Lane in the village of Melling, only 10 minutes from Maghull with a wide selection of shops, public transport, and train stations. Plus, it is only located 35 minutes from Liverpool city centre.

If you fancy making use of the nice weather to hit a cross-country course head over to Charity Farm (18 miles) or Crow Wood EC (45 miles).

You are also just 50 minutes from the popular venue Somerford Park Farm.

Equestrian facilities nearby include: Merseyside EC (11 miles) or Croxteth Park (6 miles).

Premier competition venue Warren Farm equestrian centre is 12 miles from the front door.

If showing is your sport you should sign up to BSPS Area 2B.

Need a vet? Contact Orrell Equine Veterinary Practice (20 miles).

The price on this classic country property is £1.25m and the agents at Fine & Country are looking after the sale.

But could you call it home?

The home is approached via a private road and has a gated entrance with parking for several vehicles to the front and a fenced gravelled patio area. To the rear of the property there is a large fenced lawn, overlooking the five acres of land.

There is a U-shaped stable block boasting 10 loose boxes, two tack rooms, two stores as well as a separate block of two stables.

As well as an all-weather outdoor school, there is also a duck pond outside.

The main home is a five-bedroom barn conversion. It also has planning permission for further accommodation if required.

At ground level you will find a dining room, two reception rooms, gym, study, kitchen and utility.

A wide staircase leads onto a mezzanine landing which could be used as a further communal area. Two of the bedrooms also boast en-suite bathroom facilities.

