A dreamy barn conversion, stabling and annexe set in idyllic countryside for £775,000

Imagine settling down at this stunning Suffolk-based four-bedroom barn conversion with equestrian facilities in time for a great British summer…

Meadow Barn can be found in the village of St Cross South Elmham, just five miles from the market town of Harleston.

Harleston has a variety of historical buildings and a range of independently owned shops along with a supermarket, doctors, dentists and veterinary surgery. Diss (11 miles) has a mainline rail link to London.

Local equestrian centres include: Mells Hill EC (10 miles), Hill Farm EC (42 miles) and Bardwell Manor EC (28 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 15A.

Your local hunt will be the Suffolk Hunt, who are based in Great Whelnetham.

Racing will be on offer just over an hour away at Newmarket (50 miles).

Make use of the cross-country facilities on offer at Boundary Farm (21 miles).

Suffolk show is held an hour away at Trinity Park and is definitely one to check out as either a spectator or competitor.

Offered for sale by Durrants, you could call this house your home for a price of £775,000.

Come and take a look around…

Meadow Barn offers undulating scenic views for as far as the eye can see. As well as the rural setting — which offers great hacking — there is approximately 3.08 acres of land, including well fenced paddocks suitable for grazing.

There is a stable block comprising three boxes and a tack room/hay store with a concrete area in front. We think this compact set-up is ideal for the non-competitive owner with a couple of horses looking for the quiet life.

Outside, you will find pretty gardens, a pond and a separate annex providing a guest house or additional family accommodation.

The main house is a four-bedroom barn conversion. The barn is believed to have been converted around 30 years ago.

The agents pit this home as “one of the very best barn conversions they have offered to the open market” and it’s easy to see why from the striking interior.

There are four double bedrooms to the first floor as well as two bathrooms. The ground floor offers a large gallery, kitchen/breakfast room, living room, dining hall, two garden rooms, large office, shower room and utility room.

