Want to be lord or lady of the manor? A Grade II listed house with paddocks, stables and several cart sheds awaits…

Step back in time and make this traditional property — built in 1630 — your new horsey haven.

Manor House is located in Glinton, a picturesque village situated approximately 5.5 miles north of Peterborough and 11 miles east of Stamford.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Sissons Barn (2 miles), Grange Farm (12 miles) and Fenland (21 miles).

Fenning Farm (46 miles) and Mount Pleasant Equestrian (30 miles) have other facilities that little bit further away.

East of England Showground is a 20 minute drive from you doorstep (10 miles).

A bit further afield is Arena UK (36 miles) which hosts dozens of events across all the disciplines throughout the season, as does Keysoe (38 miles).

Get signed up to local riding clubs such as Rutland Riding Club or Huntingdon & District.

Head out with the well-known Fitzwilliam (Milton) Hunt or if you like to show, get signed up to BSPS Area 17.

Racecourses within easy reach include Huntingdon and Newmarket.

Offered for sale by Norton Rickett, this pretty property is on the market for £1.5m.

Set in 9.7 acres, the buildings which are dotted around the set up are like something from a story book. As well as eight brick stables, there are a range of other outbuildings, many of which are listed.

These include open fronted cart sheds, a large detached barn, a garage, several stores and two modern farm buildings.

There is also a former Malt House. It is ideal for storage or perhaps a conversion (subject to planning).

As well as paddocks for ponies, there are some stunning mature gardens for humans to relax in once summer comes.

The magnificent Grade II listed farmhouse is built from ashlar stone under a Collyweston slate roof.

The property has several spacious reception rooms at ground level and you will find four bedrooms on the first floor and two on the second.

