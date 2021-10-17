Take a look around this Georgian manor house, complete with arena, stables, 6 bedrooms and 7 acres…





Manor Farm is situated in the village of Rampton, which is home to a pub and restaurant, post office, shop, well regarded primary school and more. Further amenities can be found seven miles away in the market town of Retford, which has a mainline rail link with London Kings Cross (105 minutes). Rampton is conveniently located for the A1 network, which gives access to London and to the north, the A57, M18, M62 and M1. Sheffield, Leeds and Nottingham are all an easy commute.

Local equestrian centres include Grove House Stables, which is 20 minutes away (12 miles), Norton Disney Equestrian, which is 30 minutes away (17 miles) and Epworth Equestrian, which is 40 minutes from your door (20 miles).

Portland House Veterinary Group will be just a 15 minute drive away, if you require any veterinary attention (seven miles).

If you like your hunting, head out with the the Grove & Rufford.

Manor Farm is on the market with Fine & Country for offers in excess of £1.475m. Let’s take a look around…

Standing in private mature grounds extending to around seven acres in all, this property includes a competition-sized floodlit manège measuring 60x30m, stabling, a number of paddocks and a variety of barns and outbuildings.

Manor Farm is approached through a gated entrance with gravel driveway leading to the main house and barn complex, providing parking for a number of vehicles. The courtyard comprises of a range of stabling, a hay store/secure tack room/feed room as well as large barn, garaging and store, which have all previously had planning permission granted for a change of use to a number of dwellings.

The paddocks are located to the rear of the property and are divided into a number of different sections by post and rail fencing. There are formal gardens to both the front and rear, with a number of patio and seating areas.

Manor Farm is a Grade II-listed Georgian manor house, dating from 1726, and it has been renovated throughout by the current owners in recent years. The living accommodation in the main house is set over three floors, with a variety of original features, including flag stone floors, a period Georgian staircase and traditional sliding sash windows with wooden shutters. The accommodation briefly includes an entrance hall, formal sitting room and dining room, both featuring open fires.

There is also a family room with log burning stove and patio doors leading out to the rear gardens. There is a solid oak/hardwood kitchen with a five-oven dual control Aga, plus an office, boot room, utility room and toilet on the ground floor.

On the first floor there are three double bedrooms, the master having en-suite facilities, along with a family bathroom and walk-in dressing room.

The second floor has a further three bedrooms as well as kitchen and bathroom and separate staircase to the ground floor.

