How did you manage that?! Plus 10 other great bits of horse social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a horse with wings to some spooky goings-on, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week





TGIF



Fancy dress pony goals



We love a Charlotte throwback



As far as competition settings go, this one isn’t bad



That’s the spot!



Wait for it…



Do you think Altior knows he is special?



How on earth…?!



Kimberly Bench-Dunlap Never have I ever….how on EARTH did he do that?!?🤯😯🤣 Photo credit (and horse owner) Karen Chrisman

What a spot for some showjumping



Otis Price wins our cutest child of 2019 award…

…While one of his dad’s horses seems to have sprouted some wings

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

Spooky



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.

Apatchy are designers and makers of bespoke lifestyle gifts. Their ranges include wash, cosmetic, travel and sports bags, which can be instantly personalised or customised without the need for sewing, gluing or ironing. To find out more about Apatchy’s unique personalised products and their wonderful gift wrapping service, visit www.apatchy.co.uk