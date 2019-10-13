Make the big move to this period home complete with stables, manège, 10 acres and a home gym…

Could you imagine yourself setting up base at this five-bedroom Buckinghamshire nest with horsey facilities? Have a look round and decide for yourself…

Willow Farmhouse is located in Worminghall, a charming village and parish in the Aylesbury Vale district of Buckinghamshire. The market town of Thame is just 3 miles away and the larger town of Oxford is just under 13 miles away.

Haddenham and Thame Parkway (8 miles) has fast trains to London so you can be in the city in just over 40 minutes.

Local equestrian centres at your disposal include: Shardeloes Farm EC (25 miles), NJS Equestrian (12.5 miles) and Liscombe Park (19 miles).

If you fancy taking on some cross-country fences, make use of the facilities on offer at Primrosehill Farm (16 miles), Milton Keynes Eventing Centre (29 miles) or Snowball Farm (38 miles).

Sign up to BSPS Area 7 for a range of local showing fixtures in your area or it’s the Vale of Aylesbury branch of the Pony Club for your children.

There are a number of packs to choose from if you want to go hunting, including the Oakley and the Berks & Bucks Draghounds.

Ascot Racecourse is just over an hour away from the front door.

This pretty countryside home is currently on the market for just a shade under the £2m bracket at £1.95m and the agents are property experts Knight Frank.

You get a lot for your buck but could you make this house your dream home?

With 10 glorious acres, the property overlooks some stunning, uninterrupted countryside. The acreage is currently split into four separate paddocks.

What do you think of this immaculate full-size outdoor school with all-weather surface? Ideal for winter training sessions…

The facilities include a large stable complex with several loose boxes…

Willow Farmhouse is a five bedroom period home with significant extensions.

The house features a bespoke country-style kitchen and family room with oak beamed vaulted ceilings and bi-folding doors leading outside.

As well as other cosy reception rooms, the house has a detached gym with its own steam room.

You will struggle to find a more idyllic setting at night. The formal gardens over look a pretty pond.

