Take a virtual walk of the five-star Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course

Now in his third year as the Longines CCI5* Luhmühlen Horse Trials cross-country course designer, Mike Etherington-Smith has set out a technical and challenging track for this year’s competitors (13—16 June 2019).

The course is run over 6,398m and has an optimum time of 11min 14sec. There are 30 numbered fences and 45 jumping efforts.

Mike said: “The course is a mix of big, bold, stand-alone fences, angled fences, corners, drops, and skinnies and will hopefully provide a suitable all-round test, physically and mentally, of horse and athlete.”

With the first combination due on-course tomorrow morning (15 June) at 9.15am (BST), let’s take a look around the track…

Fence one: Aufrakt der Sparkasse Harburg-Buxtehude

Fence two: Rathaus

Fence three: Fledermaushotel

Fence four: Trakehner

Fence five AB: Charles Owen Royal Works

Fence six ABC: Luhmühlens Wasserspiele

Alternative six C

Fence seven: Luhmühlens Wasserspiele

Fence eight AB: Luhmühlens Wasserspiele

Alternative 8B

Fence nine: Holzstoß

Fence 10: Hof Sudermühlens Jagdszene

Fence 11 ABC: Heiners Wellenbahn

Fences 12 and 13: Horseware Jump

Fence 14 ABC: LVM Am Waldrand

Fence 15: Hof Sudermühlens Jagdszene

Fences 16, 17 and 18 AB: Meßmer Teich

Alternative 17

Alternative 18B

Fence 19: Tisch

Fence 20 AB: Manzke Kombination

Fence 21 ABC: Longines Kombination

Fence 22: Gärtnerei Wredes Rennbahnsprung

Fence 23: Luhmühlens EM Brücke

Fence 24 AB: Auf dem Trainingsplatz

Fence 25, 26 and 27 AB: Longines Wasser

Fence 28: Voltaire Vogelnest

Fence 29 AB: Cottages

Fence 30: Longines Final Jump

