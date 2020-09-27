Fancy relocating? Check out this four-bedroom family home with room for horses for £525k

Lowgill is a perfect family home with equestrian facilities in the village of Flitholme in Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria.

The four-bedroom country home boasts an idyllic location in the Eden Valley and is on the market with Fine & Country, with a price tag of £525,000.

The equestrian set-up includes three stables, all with rubber matting, plus a large, three-bay outbuilding complete with electric and water. A separate driveway leads to the newly-built stables, while the turn-out paddock measures 1.3 acres.

There are excellent transport links both east and west via the A66 to get to the motorway network — perfect for accessing competitions and training across the area.

The property benefits from a peaceful setting, close to the border with the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the dramatic Howgill fells. The Lake District National Park is a short drive away, while Penrith, Barnard Castle and Kendal are also within easy reach.

A gated driveway leads to the front of the property, where there is ample parking. The main house presents a countryside outlook and successfully combines traditional and contemporary style. Inside, there is an entrance hall with a tiled floor and impressive oak staircase, while the open-plan kitchen offers a stylish family area.

The living room boasts a stone fireplace and wood-burning stove, ideal for warming up on a chilly day. Plus there is a utility room, where any wet riding gear can be sorted. For moments relaxing away from the horses, there is a lovely conservatory overlooking the garden, with a lawn and established shrubs, plus a seating area — ideal for alfresco dining and entertaining friends and family.

There is a ground-floor bedroom with an ensuite shower room, while upstairs offers three further bedrooms, a family bathroom and first-floor living room with a vaulted ceiling.



