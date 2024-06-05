



Are you looking for a horsey pad in Kent? This home just outside Maidstone might be the one for you.

Situated in the village of Loose, this five-bed property has an impressive 10 acres. With 10 stables, a 20x40m manège and its own swimming pool, this home is beyond ideal for the multi-horse household.

Loose is less than four miles from central Maidstone, which has three train stations – Maidstone West, Maidstone East and Maidstone Barracks. From Maidstone East, you can get direct to London Charing Cross (1 hr 5 mins) and London Victoria (1 hr 9 mins).

The property is 15 minutes from the M20 for the M25 and Dover. The Eurotunnel is a 45-minute drive away.

Local equestrian centres include Cobham Manor (18 mins), White Horse Farm (25 mins) and cross-country schooling is available at Bonfleur XC (9 mins).

Bell Equine Vets are down the road (15 mins) should you ever be in need.

Enjoy a day’s hunting with the Kent Hounds in the east of the county or Southdown & Eridge in the west.

The property is marketed by Fine & Country and has a guide price of £1.5m. Let’s take a look around…

First things first, the equestrian set-up. There are 10 brick stables and a wood-fenced fibresand and rubber manège.

Within the grounds are an Atcost barn with developmental potential subject to planning, swimming pool and summer house. There is also a two-bed separate annexe, perfect for guests or multi-generational living.

The land is separated into large, well-maintained paddocks.

Inside the property, the kitchen/breakfast room is in a country style with a range cooker and contrast tiled splashback.

There are three reception rooms, including a snug and family room.

On the first floor are the five bedrooms, the principal of which is en-suite, and a family bathroom.

