Fancy this impressive 217-acre stud farm in Newmarket with 88 stables?

Longholes is a renowned stud farm near Newmarket in Suffolk, with state-of-the-art equestrian and training facilities set in 217 acres, and it could be yours if you can fork out the £6m price tag.

The impressive set-up is being sold by Sheikh Fahad Al-Thani, who transformed the stud into one of the country’s top pre-training and rehabilitation centres – while also preserving its rich heritage of historic buildings.

The property is situated just two miles from Newmarket town, also known as the headquarters of British horseracing and is in prime stud farm country, with Side Hill, Cheveley Park and Beech House Studs close by. Both Newmarket racecourses, bloodstock auction house Tattersalls, plus training yards and some of the best equine vets are within easy reach.

The extensive acreage includes paddocks, schooling grounds, an oval all-weather canter track and a six-furlong gallop.

There are a total of 88 stables on the property in the form of barns, traditional and modern yards. The original stud buildings have been adapted and – while retaining the original charm of the Suffolk barn – the majority of the stables are now in light, airy new barns.

In addition, there are multiple horsewalkers, lunge rings and turnout areas, plus buildings for an equine spa, therapy and utility barns.

The stud farm is for sale as a whole or in two lots (91 acres with the stud buildings at £4m and 125 acres at £2m) through agents Windsor Clive International and Knight Frank, and comes with a variety of accommodation, with ample space for staff.

There is a stud manager’s house, a guest cottage, two bungalows and a pair of log cabins.

“Sheikh Fahad purchased Longholes in 2013 with a view to turning the attractive, historic stud farm into a state-of-the-art pre-training and rehabilitation establishment, servicing the requirements of his own Qatar Racing and also the wider training centre of Newmarket,” says David Redvers, racing manager of Qatar Racing.

“Seven years later, Longholes now boasts an array of modern facilities, a team of highly-trained professional staff and clientele that includes recognised names from racing, eventing and showjumping.

“Sheikh Fahad is proud of what has been achieved at Longholes, but a change in his own personal circumstances means that the farm’s exciting future now needs to be in another’s hands.”

