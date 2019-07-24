7 of the most incredible moments from the London Olympics

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics now exactly one year away from commencing, can you believe it is now seven years since the magnificent London Olympics?

Here we take a trip down memory lane to look back on some of our favourite moments from London 2012…

1. For the first time in 60 years, Britain’s showjumpers were crowned Olympic champions — it was an incredible moment for the team of Nick Skelton (with Big Star, who went on to win his own Olympic gold four years later), Ben Maher, Peter Charles and Scott Brash

2. Who could forget the amazing moment when Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro won individual gold?

3. The British eventing team of William Fox-Pitt, Mark King, Zara Tindall, Tina Cook and Nicola Wilson put in sterling performances to bring home a silver medal

4. Our phenomenal Paralympic dressage squad took home no less than four medals; team gold, an individual gold, plus two individual silver medals

5. Continuing the gold rush for Britain was our magnificent dressage team of Carl Hester, Charlotte Dujardin and Laura Bechtolsheimer

6. Steve Guerdat jumps the only double clear in the final round with Nino de Buissonnets, to take home the first Swiss showjumping medal since 1924

7. And Michael Jung claimed individual gold for Germany riding the incredibly consistent La Biosthetique Sam FBW



