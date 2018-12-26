8 things you need to look out for at the Liverpool International Horse Show

The Liverpool International Horse Show (LIHS) takes place for the fourth consecutive year at the Echo Arena, the city’s premier entertainment venue, from 28-31 December. The four-day show has six sessions, including one on New Year’s Eve, and combines top class sport with live music and spectacular family entertainment.

Competition

1. As well as the main show jumping classes, which include the Liverpool International grand prix, the Puissance and knockout competitions, the crowd will have the chance to witness entertainment in the form of the Shetland Pony Grand National, a nail-biting display from the Arenacross UK Freestyle MX Crew and Phoenix, an equestrian acrobatic demonstration brought to you by Giles Fortier.

2. The New Year’s Eve session will have the addition of music from Rick Parfitt Jr and the RPJ Band and will also feature fireworks and pyrotechnics. Packages which include food, drink and a ticket to watch the show are available for this session.

3. Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin will feature in the freestyle dressage to music class on the opening night, while the stars of the future will be in action throughout the week in the amateur pony show jumping classes.

Shopping

4. The LIHS features myriad equestrian and lifestyle brands in its two-floor shopping village which is situated adjacent to the warm up arena. With everything from jewellery to garden furniture and clothing to herbal creams on sale there is bound to be something to suit your taste. Familiar brands from the equestrian world will also be in attendance.

Kids Zone

5. If you are attending the show with children be sure to pay a visit to the new kids zone, located on the upper galleria, which features the chance to ride an AP McCoy Equiciser, as well as offering face painting, food and drink and various other activities to keep the youngsters amused.

Eating

6. The champagne village is situated next to the warm up arena so you can watch your favourite horses and riders prepare for competition while relaxing and sipping champagne.

7. Eateries inside the arena include No. 10 South Dock Restaurant, Galleria 1207 and Merseyside Eat, while there are an abundance of further bars and restaurant located opposite the arena and around the Albert Dock.

Travel

8. Access to the Echo Arena couldn’t be easier, with the venue located within a short walk from the train station and 20 minutes from the motorway. There is ample parking within walking distance of the arena.

