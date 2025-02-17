



This 55-acre farmstead has a generous range of stabling and outbuildings – the opportunities know no bounds!

Little Woolgarston Farm lies between the villages of Woolgarston and Corfe Castle. The latter is home to the iconic medieval castle partially demolished in 1646 during the English Civil War.

The town of Wareham is six miles away. From there, you can catch a direct train to London Waterloo in two hours and 22 minutes.

The magnificent Studland Bay is nine miles from the door. You can ride on the beach with a permit from the National Trust.

For local equestrian entertainment, you can catch sand polo on Sandbanks beach (20 miles) during the summer. You can halve the distance by taking the ferry from Shell Bay (nine-and-half miles).

Point-to-point fixtures are held Milbourne St Andrew (16 miles).

Local equestrian centres include the RAC Saddle Club at Bovington Equestrian (12 miles), Moreton EC (14 miles), Kingston Maurward ED (16 miles), Parley EC (22 miles).

If you need a vet, Dorest Equine Veterinary Services is 19 miles away.

Little Woolgarston Farm is on the market with Symonds & Sampson with a guide price of £2.5m. Let’s take a look…

The property has a total of 55.81 acres. There are 52.32 acres of gentle-rolling pasture land in a ring-fenced block around the farmhouse and outbuildings. The land is parcelled up into manageable pastures. Cattle currently graze at the property.

The outbuildings range from storage barns for machinery and fodder to livestock buildings and stable blocks. There is a generous range of stabling taking various different forms, including livestock crews and timber stable blocks. Some paddocks have field shelters and there’s a post-and-rail all-weather manège.

The three-bed Purbeck stone farmhouse has a large entrance hall, kitchen/diner and a sitting room on the ground-floor. The utility room and downstairs W/C separate the main house from the annexe. Upstairs are the bedrooms; the principal suite has an ensuite shower room and inbuilt storage. There’s also a family bathroom.

The two-bed annexe accommodation spreads over two floors. It has a kitchen/diner, large sitting room, a downstairs shower room and two upstairs bedrooms.

Is this your ideal place?

